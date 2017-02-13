ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chiesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Chiesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 229 reviews

Chiesel

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 229 reviews

Chiesel
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.

Effects

Show all

159 people reported 1280 effects
Happy 64%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 57%
Relaxed 49%
Creative 45%
Stress 44%
Depression 31%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 26%
Headaches 13%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

229

more reviews
write a review

Find Chiesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chiesel nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for White Fire OG
White Fire OG
More arousingLeafly flower for Bruce Banner
Bruce Banner
More euphoricLeafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More euphoricLeafly flower for Liberty Haze
Liberty Haze
More popularLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More gigglyLeafly flower for Fruit Punch
Fruit Punch
More happyLeafly flower for NYC Diesel
NYC Diesel
More arousingLeafly flower for Jesus OG
Jesus OG
More popular
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Chiesel
User uploaded image of Chiesel
User uploaded image of Chiesel
User uploaded image of Chiesel
User uploaded image of Chiesel
User uploaded image of Chiesel
User uploaded image of Chiesel
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Big Buddha Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Chiesel

Products with Chiesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chiesel nearby.

Most popular in