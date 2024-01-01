stock photo similar to Chocolate Runtz
HybridTHC 23.5%CBD

Chocolate Runtz

Chocolate Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chocolate Runtz is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Ananda Farms, the average price of Chocolate Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Chocolate Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chocolate Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



