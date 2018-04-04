ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Chocolate Skunk
Sativa

4.7 7 reviews

Chocolate Skunk

Chocolate Skunk

Chocolate Skunk is an uplifting and pungent cross of stimulating cannabis genetics. This strain combines the earthy, chocolatey spice of Chocolope with the archetypal aroma of Skunk. Its combination of euphoric effects and physical stimulation lends itself to consumers trying to overcome fatigue and lethargy. Chocolate Skunk’s mood enhancement is also a kind companion that helps release stress while remaining focused and energetic. 

Reviews

7

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Strain
Chocolate Skunk

Most popular in