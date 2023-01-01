Chocolate Zkittlez
Chocolate Zkittlez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Chocolate Kush. This strain is approximately 60% indica and 40% sativa, offering a harmonious blend of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Chocolate Zkittlez typically boasts a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers often report that the effects of Chocolate Zkittlez include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Chocolate Zkittlez to alleviate symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and chronic pain. Bred by , Purple Caper Chocolate Zkittlez features flavors like sweet chocolate, fruity notes, and hints of berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chocolate Zkittlez typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Its delightful flavor profile and balanced effects make it a popular choice among cannabis aficionados. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Chocolate Zkittlez, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
