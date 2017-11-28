Chocolope Kush, also known as Chocolate Kush, is a sativa-dominant strain is from the lineage of Chocolope (multiple Cannabis Cup winner) and Kosher Kush. Kosher Kush has been the front runner in each cannabis event it has competed in and has been published by High Times as the 7th overall strongest strain in the world. The buds on Chocolope Kush are dense and dark colored with a large amount of white crystals. It is known to have the aroma of vanilla mixed with chocolate. The high is described as a heavy cerebral one.