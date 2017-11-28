ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chocolope Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Chocolope Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

3.9 139 reviews

Chocolope Kush

aka Chocolate Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 139 reviews

Chocolope Kush

Chocolope Kush, also known as Chocolate Kush, is a sativa-dominant strain is from the lineage of Chocolope (multiple Cannabis Cup winner) and Kosher Kush. Kosher Kush has been the front runner in each cannabis event it has competed in and has been published by High Times as the 7th overall strongest strain in the world. The buds on Chocolope Kush are dense and dark colored with a large amount of white crystals. It is known to have the aroma of vanilla mixed with chocolate. The high is described as a heavy cerebral one.

Effects

Show all

98 people reported 761 effects
Relaxed 46%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 44%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 36%
Stress 50%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 12%
Headache 10%
Paranoid 10%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

139

write a review

Find Chocolope Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chocolope Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Second strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
Chocolope Kush

Products with Chocolope Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chocolope Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

11 Unsung Cannabis Strains Worth Discovering
11 Unsung Cannabis Strains Worth Discovering

Most popular in