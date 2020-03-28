ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chuck OG
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Chuck OG
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 8 reviews

Chuck OG

Chuck OG

Created by The Sage Grower, Chuck OG (also known as Mutant Chuck) is a cross between Tahoe OG and an Afghani heirloom strain. A balanced hybrid, Chuck OG offers piney, gassy, and sour flavors common to those with OG lineage. It produces dense crystal-coated buds that offer effects that are sedative, giggly, and appetite-enhancing, making it perfect choice for relaxing evenings in.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for Social_Assassin
Member since 2020
24 yr smoker here. Chuck OG is a really good strain! Very potent & I don’t recommend it to inexperienced smokers. There’s only a couple strains that give me the munchies & this is 1 of them! This strain is great for a Friday or Saturday night in the house just chillin. Play some videos games or watc...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for pf47069
Member since 2014
very intense euphoric hybrid with mild fatigue relief coupled with physical relaxation can be a bit much for new people
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for zaphodbblx
Member since 2016
I'm only one sesh into this one but I'm liking it quite a bit. less sedation than most of the strains I've been dabbing but really, really relaxing. while I wasn't really sedated I did feel dopey. I tasted hints of fuel and pine but I have a really unsophisticated palate
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Find Chuck OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chuck OG nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Chuck OG

Products with Chuck OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chuck OG nearby.

Most popular in