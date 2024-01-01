stock photo similar to Cinnamon Milk
Cinnamon Milk
Cinnamon Milk is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cookies and Powerzzzup, and made from a genetic cross of Cereal A La Mode to Sherb Z #1. It expresses that creamy, cinnamon warmth with euphoria to match. Cinnamon Milk also grows into clumpy, royal purple buds with green accents and long orange hairs hidden under a thick trichome frost. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cinnamon Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
