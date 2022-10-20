Cereal a la Mode
Cereal a la Mode potency is higher THC than average.
Cereal a la Mode is a hybrid made in collaboration between Cookies and Powerzzzup. It crosses Cereal Milk with Georgia Pie for a best-of-both-worlds strain that delivers on flavor, bag appeal, and high. Cereal a la Mode shines—buds are big, wet with calyxes many tones of green laced with orange pistils. THC can reach 30% if grown right. No wonder it won Best Looking at the LA Zalympix Championships of ‘22! The nose marries the milky sweetness of Cereal Milk with Georgia Pie’s earth, fruity diesel palate. Expect a perfect balance of body buzz and cerebral joy.
Buy Cereal a la Mode weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cereal a la Mode products near you
Similar to Cereal a la Mode near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—