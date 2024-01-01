Citron Sour
Citron Sour is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. Citron Sour is an enigmatic cross of (White Sumo x LemonTini) and Karma Genetics' own Sour D backcross. Boasting a bold cocktail of lemon, orange and gassy notes, Citron Sour is a tantalizing strain for anyone looking for an upbeat and flavorful smoke.
We are still learning about Citron Sour's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Citron Sour, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Citron SourOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Citron Sour products near you
Similar to Citron Sour near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—