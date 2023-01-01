Cleo
Cleo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between the parent strains Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Cleo is known for its relatively high THC content, typically around 20%, making this strain suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Cleo features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Cleo typically ranges from $12 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Cleo's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cleo, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
