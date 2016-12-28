ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Julius Caesar
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Julius Caesar

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 38 reviews

Julius Caesar

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 38 reviews

Julius Caesar

A Cali Connection product, Julius Caesar is the child of imperial powers SoCal Master Kush and SFV OG Kush, giving it a high quality pedigree. Plants have average growing and yield characteristics, including a flowering time of 8 to 10 weeks. Effects are powerful and take over quickly, much like the conqueror it is named after. A high THC content makes this strain ideal for complete (although sometimes brief) stress and anxiety relief.

Effects

Show all

29 people reported 186 effects
Happy 48%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 44%
Relaxed 31%
Hungry 24%
Stress 37%
Depression 31%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 27%
Lack of appetite 17%
Dry mouth 27%
Dizzy 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

38

write a review

Find Julius Caesar nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Julius Caesar nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Strain
Julius Caesar

Products with Julius Caesar

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Julius Caesar nearby.

Most popular in