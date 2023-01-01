Triple Burger
Triple Burger is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Double Burger. This strain is a creation of Skunk House Genetics, a breeder known for producing potent and gassy strains. Triple Burger has a pungent aroma of garlic, butter, and diesel that will fill the room. Triple Burger is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Triple Burger effects include relaxed, sleepy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Triple Burger when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Triple Burger features flavors like ammonia, butter, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Triple Burger typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Triple Burger is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel calm and cozy. This strain also has a sedating and numbing effect that can help you fall asleep faster and deeper. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Triple Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
