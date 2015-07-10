Milky Way is an 80/20 indica-dominant blend bred by Kiwiseeds. Named for the milky white trichomes that cover its buds and sugar leaves, Milky Way has a sweet aroma with flavors of sugar and spice. The effects are characterized as potent, relaxing, and full-bodied thanks to the heavy indica influence.
