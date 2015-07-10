ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Milky Way is an 80/20 indica-dominant blend bred by Kiwiseeds. Named for the milky white trichomes that cover its buds and sugar leaves, Milky Way has a sweet aroma with flavors of sugar and spice. The effects are characterized as potent, relaxing, and full-bodied thanks to the heavy indica influence.

Member since 2016
knocked me down, picked me up, dragged me to the fridge and raped my mouth with food. Then this crippler dragged me off to bed and had its way with me. Definitely a "dominant" devil of a strain. I love it!
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Member since 2015
Calming, relaxing, but not inebriating... you can still function, but I'd stay close to the couch. Tasty burn, sweet, candy-like. Definite pain relief. Great strain.
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Member since 2016
Great Strain. It's Menthol taste was great and had a sweet milk taste to it as well very calm feeling and energetic as well. The high is more of a calm mellow earthy and sweet taste good for relaxing and kicking back leaves you guess on what taste you will get next. Milky Way is by far the best str...
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Member since 2015
Amazing head high
Creative
Member since 2016
Defiantly a creeper upper. Very smooth going down. Makes my eyes very dry. Time takes forever to pass. Body if def relaxed, and the smell is great. Super baked while writing this. 8/10
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Cloud 9
