  3. Cluster Funk
Hybrid

4.3 3 reviews

Cluster Funk

Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Cluster Funk crosses ‘91 Skunk VA and Mr. Nice, to produce a beautiful strain with an inviting color profile. It grows densely clustered nugs that come in hues of light green and dark red with big calyxes. With a loud terpene profile, Cluster Funk is rich and heavy with skunky and earthy notes. For a strain with a great bag appeal, give Cluster Funk a try. 

Reviews

3

Avatar for Seriouslysteve
Member since 2019
Picked this up at my local dispensary’s and was quite pleased. At first sight, it has nice compact nugs covered in tricomes. Great fruity taste on the exhale and very smooth. The THC was 29% so I’d say it’s not for novice
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Mr. Nice
parent
Strain
Cluster Funk

