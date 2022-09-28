Cobalt Fire
Cobalt Fire effects are mostly calming.
Cobalt Fire is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain believed to be made from a cross of Blueberry and Fire OG. Cobalt Fire is more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say Cobalt Fire produces typically indica effects that are euphoric and long-lasting. The mellow high this strain offers makes it an ideal choice for new cannabis consumers. This strain was originally bred by Flora Farms.
Cobalt Fire sensations
Cobalt Fire helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
