Coffee Ice Cream
Coffee Ice Cream effects are mostly calming.
Coffee Ice Cream is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Coffee Ice Cream. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Coffee Ice Cream
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Coffee Ice Cream strain effects
Coffee Ice Cream strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Coffee Ice Cream products near you
Similar to Coffee Ice Cream near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—