Sour Diesel and Afghani #1 IBL come together for Colorado Diesel, a strain that boosts the typical Sour Diesel while providing a well-balanced high. Forest green buds put out a welcomed diesel funk and come trichome-drenched with dark orange pistils. Colorado Diesel may empower you with creative energy while offering a mellow body high that will keep you in a state of relaxation.
Strain spotlight
