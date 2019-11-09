Coming from JinxProof Genetics, Comfortably Dumb is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Firestorm and Dark Side of the Moon. It gives off fresh pine and fuel aromas with skunky and fruity undertones. Buds are dense with dark green and purple tinged leaves. If you need to zone out, this will put you in a comfortable place.
