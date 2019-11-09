ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

5 4 reviews

Comfortably Dumb

Comfortably Dumb

Coming from JinxProof Genetics, Comfortably Dumb is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Firestorm and Dark Side of the Moon. It gives off fresh pine and fuel aromas with skunky and fruity undertones. Buds are dense with dark green and purple tinged leaves. If you need to zone out, this will put you in a comfortable place.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Kimicals
Member since 2019
I was in the middle of my first hit and I interrupted myself rudely- “Yumm..tastes GREAT!“ (and my husband and I in unison say less filling!) that couldn’t be wronger!!! I was unsure if this would be the smoke for school work- but in my dumb zone... I pulled out an English Comp paper I couldn’t wri...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for MonkeysWithNukes
Member since 2020
I like this strain. I feel pretty clear headed, and I feel mentally energized.
feelings
EnergeticFocusedTingly
