Communion
Communion, or Communion S1, is a cosmic hybrid strain from Romulan Genetics. They combined Grapestomper OG with Durban Poison, then crossed that with their eponymous Romulan for a new cultivar that imbues consumers with a holy experience. Communion has a little bit of everything: pine, gas, earth, herbs, grape, and tang, all blooming from green and purple buds buried in white trichomes. Where else could this strain take you but to Nirvana? If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Communion, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
