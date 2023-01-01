Compton Creek
Compton Creek is a hybrid weed strain that is a cross between Panama Red and Wilson. The sativa and indica percentages of Compton Creek are not available, further adding to its enigmatic nature. Compton Creek typically features a THC content that varies between 15% and 20%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers have reported diverse effects, including feelings of relaxation, happiness, and creativity, making it a versatile strain for various occasions. Medical marijuana patients often gravitate towards Compton Creek for relief from symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. The breeder of Compton Creek is Masonic Smoker, maintaining the strain's air of mystery. While flavor profiles for this strain may vary, some users have noted hints of earthiness, citrus, and herbal notes. The dominant terpene in Compton Creek can also vary, contributing to its diverse effects and flavors. In terms of pricing, Compton Creek typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for those intrigued by its enigmatic qualities. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Compton Creek, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
