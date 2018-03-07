Confidential Cookies by Mad Scientist Genetics is a sedative strain with a one-two punch. This combination of Confidential Cheese and Dream Cookie creates a fascinating terpene profile that blends sourness and sweetness. Its effects hit the head with a rush of THC, but inevitably settle into a deep, soothing body high that allays pain and stress. Confidential Cookies has an average 63-day flowering cycle.
