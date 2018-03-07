ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

5 4 reviews

Confidential Cookies by Mad Scientist Genetics is a sedative strain with a one-two punch. This combination of Confidential Cheese and Dream Cookie creates a fascinating terpene profile that blends sourness and sweetness. Its effects hit the head with a rush of THC, but inevitably settle into a deep, soothing body high that allays pain and stress. Confidential Cookies has an average 63-day flowering cycle. 

Reviews

4

Avatar for austinbour
Member since 2016
I’ve never loved a strain so much. Confidential Cookies puts me in the best mood every time. The buds smell earthy and sweet, and the terpenes taste quite amazing. The effects hit instantly, melting away any stress and anxiety. Definitely an evening strain, as it sedate the body and tends to make me...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for danklungs
Member since 2014
earthy and very good tasting
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for gcmpbll
Member since 2015
Euphoria is a great place to be and this takes you there. Very relaxing, can’t drink enough fluids though!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Confidential Cheese
parent
Strain
