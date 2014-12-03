ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Confidential Cheese
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Confidential Cheese

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.4 140 reviews

Confidential Cheese

aka LA Cheese

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 140 reviews

Confidential Cheese

Confidential Cheese by DNA Genetics is a crossbred hybrid of Cheese and LA Confidential. This indica-dominant strain has pale green crystal-covered buds with a sour cheese aroma inherited from its parent. Medical patients have used the potent and heavy effects of Confidential Cheese to treat severe pain, insomnia, and lost appetite. For growers, this strain finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks with moderate yields.

Effects

Show all

93 people reported 660 effects
Happy 64%
Relaxed 64%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 32%
Stress 27%
Pain 22%
Depression 21%
Anxiety 20%
Insomnia 16%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

140

write a review

Find Confidential Cheese nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Confidential Cheese nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Confidential Cheese
Strain child
Confidential Cookies
child

Products with Confidential Cheese

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Confidential Cheese nearby.

Good reads

Show all

10 cannabis strains to combat Crohn’s Disease and colitis
10 cannabis strains to combat Crohn’s Disease and colitis

Most popular in