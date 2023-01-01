Cookeys
Cookeys is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Cookies and Crispy Commission. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cookeys is a strain that produces a savory and complex flavor and aroma, with hints of cheese and pepper. Cookeys is 26% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cookeys effects include feeling focused, energetic, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cookeys when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Crispy Commission Concentrates, Cookeys features flavors like cheese, pepper, and apple. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of the strain. The average price of Cookeys typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cookeys is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Cookeys is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon, as it can enhance mood and productivity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cookeys, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
