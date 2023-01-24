Cookie Pie
stock photo similar to cookie pie
THC 20%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
Cookie Pie effects are mostly calming.
Cookie Pie potency is higher THC than average.
Cookie Pie is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Cookie Pie - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cookie Pie
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cookie Pie strain effects
Cookie Pie strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cookie Pie products near you
Similar to Cookie Pie near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—