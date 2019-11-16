Coming from Big Buddha Seeds, Cookies and Cream Cheese is an indica-dominant cross of GSC and Big Buddha Cheese. It puts off an odor of freshly baked cookies with a kushy spice, and the smoke is sweet and fruity. Give Cookies and Cream Cheese a shot if you’re looking for a strain that may ease your mind without holding you back from day-to-day activities.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Cookies and Cream Cheese nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cookies and Cream Cheese nearby.
Lineage
Products with Cookies and Cream Cheese
Hang tight. We're looking for Cookies and Cream Cheese nearby.