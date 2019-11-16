ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cookies and Cream Cheese

Coming from Big Buddha Seeds, Cookies and Cream Cheese is an indica-dominant cross of GSC and Big Buddha Cheese. It puts off an odor of freshly baked cookies with a kushy spice, and the smoke is sweet and fruity. Give Cookies and Cream Cheese a shot if you’re looking for a strain that may ease your mind without holding you back from day-to-day activities.

Avatar for Greenlizzard
Member since 2019
i hit this about 5 times one night, and bow was it crazy. I thought the couch was on the wall and i was walking on the wall. i lost all sense of balance or reality bjt was somehow able to stay verticle. there was one point in the night that i went to titan one of Jupiters moons and ran through a cel...
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Big Buddha Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
