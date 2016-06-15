ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Cookies and Dream
Hybrid

4.6 49 reviews

Cookies and Dream

aka Cookies 'N Dream

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 49 reviews

Cookies and Dream

Cookies & Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that is a harmonious blend of fan favorites Blue Dream, also a favorite of lead artists Dominic and Jeremy of Big Gigantic, and combined with the robustly sweet flavors of Girl Scout Cookies. Ideal for social gatherings, this blend produces a euphoric body buzz and packs a strong sativa kick to keep your energy up. Cookies & Dream was curated in Colorado with love by Native Roots in collaboration with Big Gigantic to showcase this special blend. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

49

Lineage

GSC
Blue Dream
Cookies and Dream

