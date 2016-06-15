Cookies & Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that is a harmonious blend of fan favorites Blue Dream, also a favorite of lead artists Dominic and Jeremy of Big Gigantic, and combined with the robustly sweet flavors of Girl Scout Cookies. Ideal for social gatherings, this blend produces a euphoric body buzz and packs a strong sativa kick to keep your energy up. Cookies & Dream was curated in Colorado with love by Native Roots in collaboration with Big Gigantic to showcase this special blend.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
49
Find Cookies and Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cookies and Dream nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Cookies and Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for Cookies and Dream nearby.