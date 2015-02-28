Copper Kush is an 80% indica cross between Frankenstein and Lemon OG Kush bred by Nine Point Growth Industries in Washington. With aromas of earthy pine and zesty lemon, Copper Kush delivers swift relaxation of both mind and body, and progresses into comfortable focus and introspection over time. Copper Kush is grown in a soil medium, and is available for purchase in Washington’s recreational cannabis stores.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
Find Copper Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Copper Kush nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Copper Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Copper Kush nearby.