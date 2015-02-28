ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Copper Kush
Indica

4.1 9 reviews

Copper Kush

Copper Kush

Copper Kush is an 80% indica cross between Frankenstein and Lemon OG Kush bred by Nine Point Growth Industries in Washington. With aromas of earthy pine and zesty lemon, Copper Kush delivers swift relaxation of both mind and body, and progresses into comfortable focus and introspection over time. Copper Kush is grown in a soil medium, and is available for purchase in Washington’s recreational cannabis stores.

Reviews

9

Lineage

First strain parent
Frankenstein
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon OG Kush
parent
Strain
Copper Kush

