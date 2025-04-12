Cosmic 22 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cosmic 22.
Cosmic 22 strain effects
Cosmic 22 strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........8
April 12, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Damn. From Mad Mark Farms. One of the top shelf brands for dispensaries around me. Daily smoker here, mostly purchase the best flower I can find. This farm will definitely bring out the best in a plants genetics. 4 big hits at the top of the morning and I'm high AF but functional. Things are bright my mood is uplifted and I feel inclined to be on the move. Cosmic is a good name for this one. I don't know if it's tied to the States's apple strain Cosmic Crisp or because of some cosmic effects. The grower matters of course, but I have a feeling this strain would be nice even if raised by a novice. But if you aren't a regular consumer, I could see where tjis one might make you panic or anxious if that's a thing with sativa leaning strains. . But you'll be ok no matter what ☺️.
q........z
March 6, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
dense and resinous, exhibiting maroonish-black and purple hues. The strain’s aroma is reminiscent of donuts with dark chocolate and gas, providing a unique sensory experience. ￼