Cosmic 22
Cosmic 22
C22
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Happy
Sweet
Earthy
Citrus
Cosmic 22 effects are mostly calming.
Cosmic 22 is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Cosmic 22 is a cross of the strains Bakers Dozen x Falcon-9. Cosmic 22 is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Cosmic 22 is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Cosmic 22 strain effects
Cosmic 22 strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Cosmic 22 strain reviews(2)
j........8
April 12, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
q........z
March 6, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed