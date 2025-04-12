Damn. From Mad Mark Farms. One of the top shelf brands for dispensaries around me. Daily smoker here, mostly purchase the best flower I can find. This farm will definitely bring out the best in a plants genetics. 4 big hits at the top of the morning and I'm high AF but functional. Things are bright my mood is uplifted and I feel inclined to be on the move. Cosmic is a good name for this one. I don't know if it's tied to the States's apple strain Cosmic Crisp or because of some cosmic effects. The grower matters of course, but I have a feeling this strain would be nice even if raised by a novice. But if you aren't a regular consumer, I could see where tjis one might make you panic or anxious if that's a thing with sativa leaning strains. . But you'll be ok no matter what ☺️.