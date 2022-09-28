Cosmic Cookies
Cosmic Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Cosmic Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Cosmic Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GSC and Chem Sis. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and talkative. Cosmic Cookies has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cosmic Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
