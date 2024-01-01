stock photo similar to Coup d'état
Hybrid

Coup d'état

The name for Purple City Genetics’ new strain, Coup d'état, is a bit of misnomer—it does anything but incite violence. This hybrid of THC Bomb and GovernMint Oasis from the esteemed Bay Area breeders instead offers consumers an immediate, joyful serenity, delivered on a cloud of woodsy, tangy, and earthy terps. Coup d'état works in all forms, from eye-popping flower in deep green tones with diamond-like trichomes to hash to vapes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coup d'état, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Coup d'état

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Coup d'état strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Coup d'état strain flavors

Loading...

Cheese

Loading...

Berry

Coup d'état strain helps with

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Coup d'état products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Coup d'état near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Coup d'état strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.