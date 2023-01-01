stock photo similar to Cranberry Kush
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Cranberry Kush

Cranberry Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Cranberry Kush is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannabis Social Club, the average price of Cranberry Kush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cranberry Kush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cranberry Kush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Cranberry Kush

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cranberry Kush products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cranberry Kush near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight