Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Crippy Killer is a cross between Face Off OG #4 and Do-Si-Dos that puts out a potent kushy high. Nugs come dense and thick with gooey terps that just might stick to the wall, while also permeating a heavy gas nose. Once you consume Crippy Killer, your worries will quickly fade and a sense of calm will wash over you.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Crippy Killer nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Crippy Killer nearby.
Products with Crippy Killer
Hang tight. We're looking for Crippy Killer nearby.