ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical Kali Mist
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Critical Kali Mist

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.3 20 reviews

Critical Kali Mist

aka Critical Kali, Critical Mist

Critical Kali Mist

Critical Kali Mist from Delicious Seeds was bred to be brilliant. Its genetics are a pairing of Critical Mass, an indica known for its growth of large sticky buds, and Kali Mist, a multi-award winning sativa. The result is a powerful and resinous sativa that produces large, dense flowers after about 70 days. With earthy and pine flavors, this bud provides uplifting effects and endless fits of laughter.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

more reviews
write a review

Find Critical Kali Mist nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Critical Kali Mist nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Critical Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Critical Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Critical Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Critical Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Critical Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Critical Kali Mist
User uploaded image of Critical Kali Mist
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Kali Mist
parent
Second strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Strain
Critical Kali Mist

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Critical Kali Mist

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Critical Kali Mist nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Purple Dog Shit, Critical Kali Mist, Pink Bubba, Afghan Cow, and More
New Strains Alert: Purple Dog Shit, Critical Kali Mist, Pink Bubba, Afghan Cow, and More

Most popular in