Critical Kali Mist from Delicious Seeds was bred to be brilliant. Its genetics are a pairing of Critical Mass, an indica known for its growth of large sticky buds, and Kali Mist, a multi-award winning sativa. The result is a powerful and resinous sativa that produces large, dense flowers after about 70 days. With earthy and pine flavors, this bud provides uplifting effects and endless fits of laughter.
