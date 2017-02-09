Critical Plus 2.0 is the double-deep cross of the award-winning Dinafem Seeds original, Critical Plus. Known for its speedy flowering time and zesty lemon aroma, Critical Plus 2.0 is a great option for first-time gardeners looking for a deeply relaxing buzz and a healthy yield. It exhibits exceptionally pungent notes of lemon, incense, and exotic wood. Dinafem recommends using a strong carbon filter during flowering as the aroma of the maturing buds is robust. Critical Plus 2.0 lends itself to deep relaxation and stress relief.