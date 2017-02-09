Critical Plus 2.0 is the double-deep cross of the award-winning Dinafem Seeds original, Critical Plus. Known for its speedy flowering time and zesty lemon aroma, Critical Plus 2.0 is a great option for first-time gardeners looking for a deeply relaxing buzz and a healthy yield. It exhibits exceptionally pungent notes of lemon, incense, and exotic wood. Dinafem recommends using a strong carbon filter during flowering as the aroma of the maturing buds is robust. Critical Plus 2.0 lends itself to deep relaxation and stress relief.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
17
Find Critical Plus 2.0 nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Critical Plus 2.0 nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Critical Plus 2.0
Hang tight. We're looking for Critical Plus 2.0 nearby.