Crossbow is a marijuana strain bred by Archive Seeds from Moonbow #75 x Planet Purple F2. According to Archive, Crossbow's parent Moonbow #75 (Z x Dosido) produced many award winners and is grown by thousands around the globe. Moonbow has led to Rainbow Belts, Space Walker, and Rose Gold, and has mouth-staining Z flavor that packs a massive punch. It also includes an old-school dank OG tongue blast. Planet Purple F2 boosts Crossbow's hash-making abilities, making for an epic cross. Crossbow will grow as a shorter medium-frame Christmas tree with a large top cola if left un-topped.







