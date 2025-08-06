Crossbow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crossbow.
Crossbow strain effects
Crossbow strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Yesterday
Focused
Hungry
Tastes decent, hit hard on the eyes and makes you sleepy but it doesn’t last long. Make you feel relaxed and focused.