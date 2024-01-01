stock photo similar to Cryo Wolf
Cryo Wolf
Cryo Wolf is a strain from Wyeast Farm, released as part of their Cold Snap line of crosses. It crosses Cold Snap with the stony Zuyaqui, blending sharp menthol with leathery, cologne-like terps for a nose full of forests. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cryo Wolf, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
