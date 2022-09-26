Zuyaqui
Zuyaqui effects are mostly calming.
Zuyaqui sensations
Zuyaqui helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
