Cold Snap
Cold Snap effects are mostly calming.
Cold Snap potency is higher THC than average.
Cold Snap is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, aroused, and hungry. Cold Snap has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cold Snap, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Cold Snap weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cold Snap sensations
Cold Snap helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 12% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cold Snap products near you
Similar to Cold Snap near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—