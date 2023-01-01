Crystal Cookies
Crystal Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum GSC and Animal Cookies. This strain is 10% sativa and 90% indica. Crystal Cookies is 24.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Crystal Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Crystal Cookies’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crystal Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
