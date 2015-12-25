ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 56 reviews

Cuvee

A collaboration from TGA Genetics and Aficionado Seeds, Cuvee crosses Space Queen and the clone-only Pinot Noir. This strain will hit you fast with a relaxing body high and the taste of sweet cherries and chocolate. Rich flavor paired with copious amounts of resin make Cuvee a great strain for making cannabis concentrates.

Relaxed 60%
Happy 42%
Euphoric 37%
Uplifted 33%
Giggly 28%
Stress 24%
Anxiety 22%
PTSD 20%
Depression 17%
Pain 17%
Anxious 13%
Dry mouth 11%
Dry eyes 2%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

Strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Cuvee

Most popular in