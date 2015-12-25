A collaboration from TGA Genetics and Aficionado Seeds, Cuvee crosses Space Queen and the clone-only Pinot Noir. This strain will hit you fast with a relaxing body high and the taste of sweet cherries and chocolate. Rich flavor paired with copious amounts of resin make Cuvee a great strain for making cannabis concentrates.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
56
Find Cuvee nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cuvee nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Cuvee
Hang tight. We're looking for Cuvee nearby.