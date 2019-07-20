ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
An homage to rap group Cypress Hill, The Bank Cannabis Genetics crossed OG Kush with an unknown strain to get this hybrid. Cypress OG is sweet, earthy, piney, and pungent with dark green and resinous buds. Like most OGs, this strain is sedative, relaxing, and a bit euphoric, making it great for exploring a museum or listening to your favorite music.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Cypress OG

