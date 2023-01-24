Dark Angel
Dark Angel effects are mostly calming.
Dark Angel potency is higher THC than average.
Dark Angel is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Jack Herer and Cheese. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, talkative, and tingly. Dark Angel has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dark Angel, before let us know! Leave a review.
Dark Angel strain effects
Dark Angel strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
