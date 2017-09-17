Dark Blue Dream is a gently sedating twist on a classic. By combining the ubiquitous headiness of Blue Dream with Dark Night’s semi-sedative physical aura, an enjoyable hybrid is created that stimulates the mind while simultaneously relaxing the body. These complementary attributes make Dark Blue Dream an ideal after-work strain. The sweet flavor and pungent aroma are a feast for the senses while the headiness promotes creativity and lateral thought without overstimulating the consumer.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
68
loudcloudspurp
CO26
McGloo
friendlyfire0125
molex333
Find Dark Blue Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dark Blue Dream nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Dark Blue Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for Dark Blue Dream nearby.