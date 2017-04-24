Deadwood is potent indica cross between Bubba Kush and Sweet Pink Grapefruit. These robust indica strains come together to create good medicine for those suffering from insomnia, anxiety, and chronic pain. The aroma is sweet and skunky with spicy notes on the finish. Use Deadwood in the evening, as its effects will ground all future plans. Expect heavy sedation, weight on the eyelids and muscles, and a stone-solid buzz.
