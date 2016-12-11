ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 16 reviews

Deep Cheese

Deep Cheese

Deep Cheese is the result of years of selective inbreeding aimed at emphasizing the legendary funk of sharp cheese flavors that fans of Cheese strains have grown attached to. By crossing two exemplary phenotypes of Cheese, breeder Dinafem has intensified the aroma and stabilized the genetics to produce a balance of indica and sativa effects that relax the body and stimulate the mind.

Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I really loved smoking this flower while out in nature, taking in the phenomenal Fall colors. While many strains are great for exploring the outdoors, they are usually very high-energy Sativas. Well, this one is more for getting a chair or hammock and just hanging out in a rather meditative at-one-...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for RockSteady
Member since 2014
Picked up a very nice bag of this from my local dispensary. The strength of this strain took me by surprise. It has a very funky smell (hence the name) and the buds are exceedingly sticky..reminds me of Afgoo a bit. Love the mind body balance in this one. For me a choice daytime herb to get me thr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for theRAWdogg
Member since 2016
I raised a Dinafem Deeo cheese from seed abd have been cloning and growing her out . Dank ,Dense and hints of earthy cheese smell perfect night time smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for TheBal
Member since 2017
Very introspective, relaxing strain. Excellent for calming with a hint of anxiety if you ingest too much alone. Enables you to think, deeply, figure out your life type of stuff. Very strong pungent cheese smell which has Skunky undertones. Disapproving neighbors will not be happy when you bring this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for MrSuperior38
Member since 2015
All over pretty good bud to make your day relaxed and take away pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Deep Cheese

