stock photo similar to Deep End Butter
Deep End Butter
write a review
Deep End Butter is a cannabis strain bred by Alan Phulps. Deep End Butter is a hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Grandaddy Purple x Peanut Butter Breath. We're still learning more about Deep End Butter, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Deep End ButterOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Deep End Butter products near you
Similar to Deep End Butter near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—