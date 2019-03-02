Coming from Humboldt Seed Organization, Desert Diesel crosses Sour Diesel with Emerald Mountain DAD (Diesel Afghan Diesel). Deep rich flavors and aromas of sweet fruit, sandalwood, and diesel emit from the rich buds with dense trichomes. Truly a creative strain, Desert Diesel is for dreamers, creators, and adventurers.
