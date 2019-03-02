ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4 reviews

Cannabinoids

Coming from Humboldt Seed Organization, Desert Diesel crosses Sour Diesel with Emerald Mountain DAD (Diesel Afghan Diesel). Deep rich flavors and aromas of sweet fruit, sandalwood, and diesel emit from the rich buds with dense trichomes. Truly a creative strain, Desert Diesel is for dreamers, creators, and adventurers. 

Reviews

4

Member since 2012
It’s a low key sour diesel. It makes me super talkative and upbeat but not so much motivated and energized as I would feel with sour diesel. If you’re looking for a chiller version of sour diesel, desert diesel is a good choice.
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Member since 2019
At first I didn’t like it. But the I went to sleep and woke up, and was like wtf. It’s very pungent and can be a little overwhelming if you’re not used to it. But over all,,,,,,strong.
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Member since 2015
this is one of the BETTER diesel mixes. The taste and smell are on point. And the effects are perfect.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Similar strains

Lineage

Sour Diesel
