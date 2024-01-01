stock photo similar to Devil's Lettuce
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Devil's Lettuce

Devil's Lettuce is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Shiskaberry and Great White Shark. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Devil's Lettuce is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Devil's Lettuce typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Devil's Lettuce’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Devil's Lettuce, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



